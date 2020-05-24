Thomas H. “Gus” Martens, 88, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away May 21, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family.
According to his wishes, no visitation or service will be held. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com.
Gus was born on February 25, 1932, in Dubuque, Iowa. He was the son of William and Mary (Sampica) Martens. He graduated from Loras Academy in Dubuque and enlisted in the United States Army. He served from 1952 to 1953 during the Korean War where he received an honorable discharge.
In 1958, he married Patricia (Sowle) at St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church.
For 44 years, he worked as a Union Plumber; was a member of the Local 25 Plumbers and Steamfitters and North End Gun Club.
Gus loved spending time with his family and especially enjoyed holidays with the grandkids and great-grandkids and playing cards together. He also loved to take his family to the gun club and mall walking with his buddies.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia; his children, Tom (Pam) Martens, Dan (Paula) Martens, Tim (Cheryl) Martens, Jill (Mike) Baumhover and Steve (Kim) Martens. He also was survived by his grandchildren, Sarah and Jennifer Martens, Allison (Dominic) Noll, Trevor Martens, Eric (Emily) Martens, Alex (Kate) Martens, Leah (Brad) Timmerman and Jake Baumhover; great-grandchildren, Aleahla, Arianna, and Joshua Martens, Sophie and Elliott Noll and Laurel Timmerman; and two sisters, Ginger (Mark) Walsh and Nancy Winning.
Gus was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, William “Red” Martens; grandchildren, Andrew Martens and Christopher and Joshua Baumhover; along with brothers and sisters-in-law.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque for all their wonderful care they gave to Gus.
In lieu of flowers, a Gus Martens memorial fund will be established.