CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Ramona Jean Krenz, 52, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at her home. A visitation will be held from 10 — 11 a.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Ramona was born February 12, 1970, in Dyersville, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph Barker and Dee Ann Dorweiler. She graduated from Western Dubuque High School and went on to obtain her master’s degree from the University of Iowa. Ramona was united in marriage to Jusdyn Krenz on October 14, 1995, in Tipton, Iowa. After passing her CPA Exam, she worked for Oak Hill Engineering and Ilten’s Heating & Air. She was involved in the local chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Ramona volunteered for the Cedar Rapids Community School district as a “room mom” for the elementary schools, and served as the accountant for the PTA. She found great joy in helping children learn to read. Ramona and was incredibly musical; she first learned how to play the piano, then became an excellent flautist, and she also played the electric guitar.
Survivors include her husband of 27 years, Jusdyn Krenz of Cedar Rapids; son, Collin Krenz (Lillian Foley) of Cedar Rapids; child, Mads Krenz of Cedar Rapids; father, Joseph (Mary) Barker of Dyersville; sister, JoDee (Todd) Rundall of Bend, Oregon; nephew, Elijah Rundall; stepfather, Dale (Gwen) Soppe of Manchester, Iowa; parents-in-law, Gene and Myra Krenz of Cedar Rapids; and brother-in-law, Eric McEnaney of Minneapolis, Minnesota.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Dee Ann Soppe; and brother-in-law, Scott Krenz.
Memorials may be directed to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Upper Midwest Chapter, 2829 University Avenue SE, Suite 900, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414.
