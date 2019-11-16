Ricky Lee Coble, 56, of Dubuque, passed away Tuesday, November 12, at Manor Care.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, November 17, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road, where there will be a funeral service at 2 p.m.
Ricky was born March 5, 1963, in Ottumwa, the son of Walter “Dick” and Margaret (Hutton) Coble. He graduated from Hempstead High School. Ricky was employed at Old Navy for 10 years, Goodwill, and McDonald’s. He enjoyed traveling all over, and especially enjoyed spending time in Arizona. Ricky was also a fan of country music.
Ricky is survived by his parents, Walter “Dick” and Margaret Coble; his brother, Russell (Diane) Coble, of Johnston, IA; his sister, Sherri (Larry) Tscharner, of Dubuque; his nieces and nephews, Nicole Tscharner, of Dubuque, Kara (Russell) Simon and their daughter, Madelyn, of Dubuque, and Austin, Chris, and Tristan Coble, all of Johnston, IA; and many aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Walter and Ruth Coble; and his maternal grandparents, Ralph and Edna Hutton.
The family would like to thank the staff at Manor Care, especially the rehab center. Memorials may be made to the Ricky Lee Coble Memorial Fund.
