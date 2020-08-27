Thomas R. “Tom” Dorsey, age 84, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully at 9:45 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Dubuque Specialty Care.
To celebrate Tom’s life, family and friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Due to the COVID-19 mandate issued by the City of Dubuque, all who attend will be required to wear a face covering. To honor Tom’s life, funeral services will be held immediately after visitation at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1701 Rhomberg Avenue, with Rev. Mark Kwenin officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery.
Tom was born on September 21, 1935, in Waverly, Iowa, son of Richard and Mary (Donlon) Dorsey.
Tom was a proud, lifelong Dubuque resident. He was employed with Caradco for several years as well as working part-time at the library and in the kitchens of several healthcare facilities. He was united in marriage to Genevieve LeClair, and Tom welcomed her and her 2 children into his home with open arms. Sadly, Genevieve was called home ahead of Tom on June 14, 1979. Tom was a very active member of Holy Trinity Church where he sang in the choir and enjoyed getting together with fellow church members to play cards. He loved being outside and walked all of the time, never driving anywhere. Tom was an avid sports fan, always rooting for the New York Yankees and the Chicago Bears. He was a quiet, humble man who enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. Tom will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish Tom’s memory include several nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Genevieve Dorsey; a sister, Catherine (Donald) Cornwell; and a brother, Joseph (Dani) Dorsey.
Tom’s family would like to thank Dr. Angela Hubanks and the nurses and staff of Dubuque Specialty Care and Hospice of Dubuque for all of their outstanding care of Tom. Tom also appreciated all of the friends he made at Davis Place — they were truly like family to him.
Memorials will be accepted by the family and may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Thomas Dorsey Family.
