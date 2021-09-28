Carol A. Boland, Dubuque — Graveside service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, Linwood Cemetery Chapel.

Brenda A. Briggs, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. today, Faith Temple United Pentecostal Church. Service: 6 p.m. today at the church.

William H. Calvert, Galena, Ill. — Celebration of life: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.

Maximo C. Damaso, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.

Darlene F. DeSotel, Monona, Iowa — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Monona.

Ellen Mary Garrett, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, Sacred Heart Chapel, Sisters of the Presentation. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the chapel.

Bonnie L. Miller, Guttenberg, Iowa — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, Benton, Wis., VFW.

Judith A. Mueller, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Joseph Key West Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.

Russell E. Schetgen, Santa Teresa, N.M. — Committal service: Noon Saturday, Oct. 16, Mueller Chapel, Linwood Cemetery, Dubuque.

Mildred Welp, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena; and 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.

Norbert F. Wieland, Burton, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster, Wis. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.

