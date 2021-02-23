Damien Grube Telegraph Herald Feb 23, 2021 29 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save STOCKTON, Ill. — Damien Grube, 34, of Stockton, died on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at Hermann Funeral Home in Stockton, where a memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Stockton-ill Jo-daviess-county-ill Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today