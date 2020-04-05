GLENDALE, Ariz. — James (Jim) M.”Oz” Dolan, 68, of Glendale, Arizona, formerly of Dubuque, passed away on April 1, 2020, at the Lifecare Center of North Glendale.
Jim was born on September 8, 1951, to Paul and Marjorie (Keeler) Dolan at Mercy Hospital in Mason City Iowa. After his father, Paul, passed away in 1958, Marge met and married Paul’s cousin, Ozzie, and the family moved to Dubuque, Iowa. Jim attended Holy Ghost Grade School and Wahlert High School, graduating in 1969. He attended Loras College from 1969-1971 and then enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Heidelberg, Germany, where he served as an Operating Room Technician. He received the National Defense Service Medal as an expert in M16s. After his discharge Jim attended the University of Iowa, where he attained his Master’s Degree in Communications. In 1983, he married Margaret Nelson, and they settled in Phoenix, Arizona. They had a beautiful daughter, Catherine. They later divorced and Jim moved back to Iowa. He became an editor for Woodsmith Magazine in Des Moines, where he established his expertise in woodworking. He later moved back to Arizona to be closer to Catherine. Before his illness he was working at the Adult Protective Services for the State of Arizona. He became ill in 2015, and after five years of struggling he lost his battle.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ozzie, in 2017, and a brother-in-law, Chuck Neuhaus, in 2016.
He is survived by his daughter, Catherine Creech; his mother, Marge Dolan, and his siblings, Mary Neuhaus, Kathy (Mike) Weibel, Greg (Janis Dunahoo) Dolan, Tom (Ceci) Dolan, Deb (Dave) Welsh, Marta (Randy) Bender, Barb (Chris) Ehlers and Amy Dolan (Joe Andreson); and many nieces and nephews. He will always be an important part of our family and will be much missed, especially by Greg, who was there to visit him every day.
Private services will be held at a later date.