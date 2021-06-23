FARLEY, Iowa — Laurence J. Scherrman, 87, of Farley, Iowa, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at Sunset Park Place in Dubuque, Iowa, surrounded by his family.
Visitation for Larry will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Reiff funeral Home in Farley, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 4 p.m., the Legion Auxiliary will meet in a body at 6:30 p.m., and the Farley American Legion Post services will be held at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Anyone unable to attend may send cards to Reiff Funeral Home, Attn: Larry Scherrman family, P.O. Box 99, Farley, Iowa, 52046.
Services for Larry will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 25, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farley, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding and Rev. Mark Osterhaus concelebrating. Services will be livestreamed on the St. Elizabeth Pastorate Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Farley, Iowa, with full military honors afforded by the Farley American Legion Post #656.
He was born April 30, 1934, in Farley, Iowa, son of John and Mildred (Quirk) Scherrman. He is a 1951 graduate of St. Joseph’s High School in Farley and a 1955 graduate of Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Larry is a veteran, having served in the Army from 1956 to 1958.
On June 20, 1957, he was united in marriage to Irene Kraus in Farley, Iowa. Larry was co-owner of J.P. Scherrman Inc. and became president until his retirement in 2010. Larry was the recipient of the Top Dealer in Iowa award from the Melroe Bobcat Company and was named to the Bobcat Dealer Advisory Council.
He was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish in Farley, for which he served as Lector and Eucharistic Minister. He was also a member of the Farley Knights of Columbus-Council #2001 and the Farley American Legion Post #656.
Larry was an avid golfer, introducing his wife and entire family to the “joys” of golf. He was a voracious reader. He also enjoyed gardening, baseball, bowling and cards. He especially enjoyed traveling with his wife and family. He was a dedicated Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers fan. Larry was loved by all and perpetually late to everything.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Irene Scherrman, of Farley, Iowa; four children, Cynthia Sueppel, of Cedar Rapids, Lili Peterson, of Dubuque, Karen (Dan) Kinley, of Elgin, IL, and Pete (Nettie) Scherrman, of Littleton, CO; eight grandchildren, Wes Peterson, of Des Moines, Mal (Robert) Davies, of Dallas, TX, Tessa (Scott) Howard, of Dubuque, Cam (Lisa) Kinley, of Cary, IL, Alex Sueppel, of Austin, TX, Abby (John) Perleth, of Dubuque, Cara Sueppel, of Cedar Rapids, and Ellie Peterson, of Dubuque; seven great-grandchildren with two more one the way; one brother, John “Jack”Scherrman, of Sioux City; one sister, Sharon Osterhaus, of Dyersville; two sisters-in-law, Sue Kraus, of Farley, and Betty Kraus, of Dubuque.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one son-in-law, Gary Peterson; two brothers, Paul Scherrman and Robert (LaNore Goodale and Mary Ellen Moran) Scherrman; one sister, Francis “Sis” (John Cavanagh and Dayton Smith) Smith; a brother-in-law, Dick Osterhaus; his father- and mother-in-law, Leo and Alvina C. (Schmitt) Kraus; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Jim (Phyllis) Kraus, Doris (Kenneth) Kemp, Ralph (Liz) Kraus, Bill Kraus, Mary (Carlton) Westermeyer and Melita (Harry) O’Neil.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to Dr. Kumor for his dedication in treating our Dad. Also to the staff from Hospice of Dubuque and especially to our loving mother who was the best caretaker Dad could ever have. We will be forever grateful to the wonderful staff at Sunset Park Place who made Dad’s last days so peaceful and comfortable.
A video tribute may be viewed and online condolences sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.