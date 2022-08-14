RICKARDSVILLE, Iowa — Kathleen “Kay” Schmitt, 81, of Rickardsville, died Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm Monday, August 15, 2022 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Kay will be 10:30 am Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rickardsville with Father Tyler Raymond as the Celebrant. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery — Rickardsville.
Kathleen was born April 29, 1941, in Holy Cross, IA, the daughter of Sabin C. and Lavena L. Duster Cook. On September 3, 1960, she married the love of her life, James Matthew Schmitt in Holy Cross, IA. Together they farmed in Rickardsville where they raised their family.
She was always a caretaker from being the oldest of 11 children, and then raising her own children to working as a CNA at Stonehill Care Center. She was gentle and kind and always instilled the values of kindness, faith and hospitality to all she encountered. Kay enjoyed scrapbooking, dancing, bowling, card playing and spending time with her family and friends. Kay was also the family photographer and never let a moment go un-captured.
Survivors include her husband Jim; five children, Sue (Dale) Wilgenbusch of Rickardsville, Randy (Theresa) Schmitt of Sussex, WI, John (Tracy) Schmitt of Asbury, Amy (Ron) Moser of Rickardsville, Angie (Andy) Katrichis of Rickardsville; 12 grandchildren, Matt, Anna, Nick, Megan, Cal, Allison, Wesley, Morgan, Kristina, Bella, Brady, and Connor; three great grandchildren, Macy, Mia, Oliver; siblings, Janet (Richard) Schmitt, Shirley (Art) Coleman, Ken Cook, Linda ( James) Markham, Dorothy (Chuck) Kane, Don (Cheryl) Cook, Steve (Paula) Cook, Tina (Kurt) Burbach, Mary (Tom) Reeg; in-laws, Leo Oberoeckling, Andrew Ploessl, Del Rose Schmitt, Kathleen Schmitt.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister Carolyn Oberbroeckling and in-laws Bev Cook, Robert Schmitt, Mary Ploessl and Paul Schmitt.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for LaSalle Catholic School, Hospice of Dubuque, and Stonehill Care Center
A special thank you to Stonehill Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque for their wonderful care.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Kay’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
A wonderful and kind person.My prayers go out to the Cook family.R.I.P.
