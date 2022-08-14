RICKARDSVILLE, Iowa — Kathleen “Kay” Schmitt, 81, of Rickardsville, died Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm Monday, August 15, 2022 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.

(1) comment

jim coleman

A wonderful and kind person.My prayers go out to the Cook family.R.I.P.

