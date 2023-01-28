ELGIN, Ill. — Mary Anita Genzler (nee Matthewson), of Elgin, IL passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at age 67. She was born March 22, 1955 in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of the late Lowell “Jeff” and Anita (nee Butters) Matthewson.
Mary graduated from Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque, IA in 1973, earned her Bachelor’s degree in Education from Northern Illinois University and a Master’s degree in Special Education from St. Xavier University. Mary was a Special Education teacher in Illinois School District 300 at Neubert Elementary School in Algonquin, IL for 19 years.
Growing up in Iowa, Mary had many pets including her beloved horses Sheba and Amigo, along with several treasured Golden Retrievers and many foster dogs. Mary was a parishioner at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Crystal Lake, IL and volunteered as a CCD teacher, a lay Eucharistic Minister and for many years as part of the parish SPRED ministry.
Recommended for you
In addition, Mary was involved in many local organizations as a member and leader of the local PFLAG and PTI organizations as well as a volunteer Court Appointed Child Advocate with the McHenry County Courts.
Mary will be remembered for her selflessness, her compassion and her wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed shopping, travel, going to movies with her friends, shopping and spending time with her grandchildren.
Mary will be dearly missed by her loving husband, Bill Genzler; her daughters, Jennifer (Jaime) Roman, Zoe (Rodian Magri) Genzler, and Meghan Genzler; her grandchildren, Benicio and Adrian Roman; her brother, Timothy (Pat) Matthewson; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Brian and Daniel Matthewson.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 31, 2023 from 4-8 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave (Rt. 176) Crystal Lake. Visitation will continue the following day, Wednesday, February 1st, from 8:30 a.m. until prayers at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home with procession to follow to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 451 W Terra Cotta Ave, Crystal Lake, for the funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.