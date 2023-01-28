ELGIN, Ill. — Mary Anita Genzler (nee Matthewson), of Elgin, IL passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at age 67. She was born March 22, 1955 in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of the late Lowell “Jeff” and Anita (nee Butters) Matthewson.

Mary graduated from Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque, IA in 1973, earned her Bachelor’s degree in Education from Northern Illinois University and a Master’s degree in Special Education from St. Xavier University. Mary was a Special Education teacher in Illinois School District 300 at Neubert Elementary School in Algonquin, IL for 19 years.

