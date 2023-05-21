Kay F. Coyle, age 87, of Dubuque, IA, passed away on May 16, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on January 7, 1936, in Peoria, IL, to Wilbur and Elna (Chenoweth) Hendricks. After graduating from Woodruff High School with the Class of 1954, she worked as an operator at Bell Telephone. In 1956 she married Robert E. “Bob” Coyle in El Paso, IL. They then resided in Peoria where they welcomed their three children. In 1965 the family relocated to Dubuque, and in 1975 she returned to work for Northwestern Bell. Kay and Bob celebrated 47 years of marriage before his passing in 2003.
Kay’s passion, and true gift in life, was her devotion to family. During her children’s school years, Kay was active in P.T.A., Cub Scouts and the various other activities they were involved in. Once grandchildren arrived, she frequently traveled to attend their sporting events, recitals, and birthdays. She enjoyed spoiling them with an endless supply of McDonald’s and Dairy Queen gift cards.
Kay was a faithful member of Immanuel U.C.C., serving on the bell choir and as a volunteer. She was also a member of the Democratic Party and served on the election board. In her spare time, Kay was an avid reader, a talented seamstress, and enjoyed knitting and crocheting.
Kay was a fantastic mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She touched the lives of so many people. She will truly be missed and will never be forgotten.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Elna; her husband, Bob; her brother, Larry Hendricks, and her sister, Janet (Damon) Deal. She is survived by her three children, Linda (Jon) Burshiem, Dianna (Al) Stumph, and Robert E. (Carrie) Coyle II; eight grandchildren, Philip Bleile, Al (Sarah) Stumph, Eric Burshiem, Robert (Christie) Coyle, Jesse (Brittany) Stumph, Sabrina (John) Dolohanty, Katherine (John Ross) Langdon, and Clark Coyle; twelve great-grandchildren, Isaac, Jordin, Taylor, Everett, John Michael, Kal, Kade, Jalen, Rose, Kolton, Hazel, and Helena; her sister, Joyce “Lynn” (Tony) Adams; her sister-in-law, Judy Hendricks, and brother-in-law, Ed (Judy) Coyle.
Arrangements are being made by Tri-State Cremation Center and a Celebration of Life is currently being planned—details will be available on their website in the coming weeks. Online condolences may be shared with Kay’s family at www.tristatecremationcenter.com.
