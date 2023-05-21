Kay F. Coyle, age 87, of Dubuque, IA, passed away on May 16, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on January 7, 1936, in Peoria, IL, to Wilbur and Elna (Chenoweth) Hendricks. After graduating from Woodruff High School with the Class of 1954, she worked as an operator at Bell Telephone. In 1956 she married Robert E. “Bob” Coyle in El Paso, IL. They then resided in Peoria where they welcomed their three children. In 1965 the family relocated to Dubuque, and in 1975 she returned to work for Northwestern Bell. Kay and Bob celebrated 47 years of marriage before his passing in 2003.

