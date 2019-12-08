John B. Cacioppo, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, The Pointe Outreach Center, 5650 Northwest Highway, Crystal Lake, Ill.
James J. Dupont, Sherrill, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 5131 Sherrill Road. Visitation: 1 to 6 p.m. today, and 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Monday at the church.
Richard J. Galvin, Lombard, Ill., formerly of Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Road, Lombard. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Betty C. Haltmeyer, Postville, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, Community Presbyterian Church, Postville. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. today, Schutte-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Postville, and 10 a.m. Monday until time of services at the church.
Vincent P. Kilburg, Bellevue, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. today, and 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue.
Elizabeth R. Kuhle Ryan, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, Sacred Heart Church, 19589 Sacred Heart Lane, Bernard, Iowa. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
Roger Kuhse, Postville, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, , St. Paul Lutheran Church, Postville. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. today, Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Monona, Iowa, and after 9:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Caryl Leiran, Postville, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, Zion United Church of Christ, Waukon, Iowa. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, Martin Funeral Home, Waukon.
David J. Ostrander Sr., Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, Holy Spirit Parish-Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Visitation: 1 to 6 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
Richard Prestemon, Waukon, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, Zion United Church of Christ, Waukon. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. today, Martin Funeral Home, Waukon.
Charles J. Rauch, Cassville, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Cassville. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. today, and after 9:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Dale F. Teberg Jr., Hanover, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Hanover. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Ann C. Wilhelm, Mount Pleasant, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville, Iowa. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, and 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, Dyersville.
Leslie A. Yeager, Cedar Rapids, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, St. John Lutheran Church, Bellevue, Iowa. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.