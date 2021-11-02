EPWORTH, Iowa — Michael J. “Mike” Koch, age 49, of Epworth, Iowa, passed away at 1:14 a.m., on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at the Veterans Hospital in Iowa City.
To celebrate Mike’s life, family and friends may visit from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. There will be military honors provided by the Dubuque Marine Corps League at 5:00 p.m.
Mike was born on July 26, 1972, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Michael and Linda (Kass) Koch.
Mike graduated from Dubuque Senior High School before going on to honorably serve his country with the U.S. Marines for 6 years. After he was discharged from the service, he lived in California where he met and married Kristina Kightlinger on July 31, 1993, in Anaheim, California. The couple was blessed with 2 sons, Mitchell and Michael, before they decided to go their separate ways. Mike would later marry Brandy Haines in October of 2006, adding another son, Memphis, to the family before they too parted ways. Mike returned to Dubuque for good in 1998, where he would follow in his father’s footsteps owning and operating a few pawn shops. For the past 10 years Mike was in sales with several car dealerships and was lastly employed with Victory Ford in Dyersville. In his free time, Mike could often be found out on the open road riding his Harley Davidson. His motorcycles were his true passion, but Mike also had an artistic side and created beautiful jewelry pieces. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved cooking for everyone and liked to take his boys out fishing. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and rarely missed a game. We are deeply saddened at losing Mike, but find some comfort in knowing that he is now resting peacefully, free of all of the health issues he has faced these past months.
Those left to cherish Mike’s memory include his children, Mitchell Koch, Madison, WI, Michael Koch, Dubuque, IA and Memphis Koch, Balltown, IA; his mother, Linda Koch, Dubuque, IA; his former wives, Kristina Fudge, Dubuque, IA and Brandy Koch, Balltown, IA; his step-grandmother, Kay Kass; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Mike was preceded in death by his father, Michael “Big Mike” Koch in 1999; and his grandparents.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of the VA Hospital in Iowa City for all of their compassionate care of Mike these past months.
