HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Gerald “Gerry” Gassman, 92, Hazel Green WI passed away Friday August 4, 2023 at Stonehill Care Center surrounded by his wife and children.

Gerry was born March 13, 1931 in Dubuque, Iowa. He graduated from Senior High School in 1949. He left for the Korean war on July 10, 1952 and was stationed in Ft. Leonard Wood Missouri for two years. He was a Platoon Sergeant and dining facility manager. He served in the Army National Guard for 30 years.

