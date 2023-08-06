HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Gerald “Gerry” Gassman, 92, Hazel Green WI passed away Friday August 4, 2023 at Stonehill Care Center surrounded by his wife and children.
Gerry was born March 13, 1931 in Dubuque, Iowa. He graduated from Senior High School in 1949. He left for the Korean war on July 10, 1952 and was stationed in Ft. Leonard Wood Missouri for two years. He was a Platoon Sergeant and dining facility manager. He served in the Army National Guard for 30 years.
He married Joan Vanderah on May 28, 1960 after meeting at the Hilltop. Together they have five children, 13 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren with number 11 to arrive in September.
Recommended for you
Gerry worked at Dubuque Packing Company until he retired. After retirement, he continued his love of bartending for over 50 years and enjoyed making his specialty drink, Old Fashioned, while behind the bar. Gerry was also a lifetime Cub fan.
Gerald is leaving behind his wife of 63 years and his children: Gayle (Allan) Lynch of Adel, IA; Kirk (Rhonda) of Dubuque; Michael (Christy) of Thomaston, GA; Jeff (Kari Strang) of Barneveld, WI; Annette (Chris) Kerkel of Dickeyvile. Two sisters, Elaine and Diane; four sisters-in-law, Jean, Donna, Lynn and Mary; and a brother-in-law Bob.
He was proceeded in death by two of his siblings, Virginia and Allan; his brother-in-laws Dick and Jim; and sister-in-law Jill.
A special thank you to the staff at Stonehill and to Hospice of Dubuque for the care they provided.
Family and friends may call after 9:30 a.m. on Monday, August 7, 2023 at St. Raphael Cathedral, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., with Fr. Dennis Quint officiating. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by members of Dubuque American Legion Post # 6.
The Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque is assisting the family.