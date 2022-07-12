William P. “Willie” Koster, age 56, of Dubuque, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 8, 2022, at his home. To celebrate Willies’ life, family and friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, at Behr Funeral Home with Deacon John Stierman officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Willie was born on January 11, 1966, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Donald and Patricia (Hentges) Koster.
Willie attended school in Dubuque, and after that became the primary care taker for his mom. After she passed away, Willie was employed at Eagle Window and Door, Steel Warehousing for several years and lastly for Liqui-Green. He also helped his cousin, Donny Hentges, driving on the bread route, along with several other “side-hustles”. He was united in marriage to Kimberly Doser on February 6, 1996, in Las Vegas, Nevada. They were together for several years and had 2 beautiful daughters before taking separate paths in life. Willie was a Harley Davidson enthusiast and loved getting out on the open road riding his bike. He enjoyed being outside fishing and golfing as well as shooting pool in league for several years. Willie was a die hard Hawkeyes fan, and everyone knew that if a gift needed to be purchased anything Hawkeye or Harley would be greatly appreciated. Willie always put his family and friends first in his life. He regularly got the family together for dinners and fun activities, making sure to send out his famous “chop-chop” reminder so no one would be tardy to the party. Willie was adventurous and lived life to the fullest, something he always encouraged those around him to do. He had the best sense of humor and was a great prankster, always providing a good laugh. He was deeply loved and will be missed by everyone who knew him.
Those left to cherish Willie’s memory include his daughters, Patricia (Nick Brecht) Koster, Dubuque, IA and Amanda (Sebastian LaForge) Koster, South Glens Falls, NY; his brothers, Steve (Michelle) Koster, West Des Moines, IA and D.J. Koster, Dubuque, IA; several nieces and nephews including, Brian Koster and Amy Koster; his great-nieces, Aaliyah and Gabrielle; his former wife, Kimberly Koster, Dubuque, IA; his former in-laws, Greg and Jackie Doser, Dubuque, IA; and his “other brother”, Lynn “Len” Schmitz, Dubuque, IA.
Willie was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Lori Whitney.
Willie’s family would like to thank all of his close friends who will keep his memory alive. He considered his circle of friends his family.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Willie’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Willie Koster Family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.
