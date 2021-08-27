Jolene M. Bastian, Hanover, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Celebration of life: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, United Methodist Church, Hanover.
Donald G. Brewer, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today, United Methodist Church, Cuba City. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Donald S. Carroll, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, Garrity Funeral Home, Prairie du Chien. Service: 11 a.m. Sept. 11 at the funeral home.
Rolf Goecke, Dubuque — Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.
Kay H. Hammer, Apple River, Ill. — Visitation: 11:30 to 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, St. Michael’s Church, Galena, Ill. Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Gregg Henkel, Buckeye, Ariz. — Celebration of life: 6 p.m. today, Dubuque Driving Range.
William R. Hottenstein, Dubuque — Celebration of life: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, Blackhawk Pavilion, Galena (Ill.) Recreation Park.
Thomas A. Joyce, Monona, Iowa — Gathering: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, Bloomington, Wis.
Robert Juergens, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Memorial Mass: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Glenna Kueter, Dubuque — Memorial Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, St. Joseph Church, Bellevue, Iowa.
Kevin J. Kubly, Edgewood, Iowa — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, Edgewood Bible Church.
Dorothy M. Lake, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 8 to 11 a.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. today, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester.
Joan Lickteig, Dubuque — Visitation: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, Church of the Resurrection. Funeral service: 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Norma M. Link, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Service: 11:30 a.m. today at the church.
Agnes M. Lynch, Dubuque — Vigil: 9:30 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Chapel, Sisters of the Presentation. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. today at the chapel.
Mary E. O’Malley-Zoll, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Patti Rohn, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, Church of the Resurrection.
Steven Stanfley, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today and 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, Lancaster Congregational Church. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Maurice H. Sturm, Dubuque — Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Helen M. Werner, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.