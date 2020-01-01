Loras J. Ambrosy, 68, of Dubuque, formerly of Bernard, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Luther Manor in Dubuque.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, with Rev. David Ambrosy officiating. Burial will be Friday, January 3, at Sacred Heart Church, Fillmore.
Loras was born on April 27, 1951, in Cascade, the son of Wendel and Callista (Pfab) Ambrosy. He was a graduate of Western Dubuque High School. Loras was united in marriage to Diane Theisen on July 2, 1977, together they had three children and later divorced.
Loras worked at Flexsteel Industries for 41 years, until his retirement in 2017. He was a member of St. Anthony Parish, the Knights of Columbus, and the Steelworkers Union. He enjoyed time with family and friends. A few of his passions were farming and playing cards.
Survivors include his children, Renee (Jordan Weir) Ambrosy, of Carmel, Ind., Sarah Ambrosy, and Jeremy (Jennifer) Ambrosy, both of Cascade; grandchildren, Veronica Weir, Addison and Henry Ambrosy; the mother of his children, Diane Ronek; siblings, Leonard (Deb) Ambrosy, of Bernard, Martin (Carol) Ambrosy, of Dubuque, Darlene (Pat) Koob, of Palestine, Texas, and Karen (Gale) Kleppe, of Anamosa; along with nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wendel and Callista Ambrosy; and Godparents, Lester and Bernadine Ambrosy.
The family would like to thank the staff at Luther Manor for their wonderful care and companionship over the past year.