Nicholas P. Silich Telegraph Herald Jul 27, 2021

EPWORTH, Iowa — Nicholas P. Silich, 22, of Epworth, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021.

Arrangements are pending.

Reiff Funeral Home, of Epworth, is assisting the family.