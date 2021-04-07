PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Kimberly K. Lowery, 64, of Platteville, Wis., passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Riverdale Health Care Nursing Home in Muscoda, Wis.
Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, April 10, at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, Wis., with Fr. David Flanagan officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date a St. Francis de Sales Church Cemetery in Hazel Green, Wis.
Family and friends may call on Saturday, April 10, from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Due to current state and health regulations, face masks and social distancing guidelines will be implemented. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, Wis., is serving the family.
Kim was born on November 21, 1956, to Arvid “Corby” and Ruth “Cookie” (Runde) Lowery in Cuba City, Wis.
She graduated from Cuba City High School and attended Southwest Technical College in Fennimore, Wis. She worked for over 30 years for the City of Platteville as an insurance clerk.
Kim enjoyed collecting Barbies, watching monster movies, Godzilla, James Bond, Neil Diamond music, but most of all she enjoyed time spent with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Kim is survived by five siblings: Mary Jo “Josie” Craugh, of Platteville, Sue (Alfie) Miller, Tom (Mary) Lowery, John “Gus” (Deb) Lowery, all of Cuba City, and Linda Brandt, of Prairie de Chien, Wis.; along with 7 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Ruth Ann Unbehaun.
In lieu of plants and flowers, a Kimberly K. Lowery Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Kimberly Lowery Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.