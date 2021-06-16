WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Blanca Marcos, 82, of West Palm Beach and formerly of Dubuque, died on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at Church of the Resurrection in Dubuque.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in. Check your email for details.
Thank you, you are now logged in.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Blanca Marcos, 82, of West Palm Beach and formerly of Dubuque, died on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at Church of the Resurrection in Dubuque.