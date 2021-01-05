SCALES MOUND, Ill. — Carol Lou Hartung, 81, of Austin, formerly of Scales Mound, Ill., died on Nov. 11, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.
She was born Jan. 5, 1939, in Scales Mound, the daughter of Michael and Marcella (Koester) Winter. She was a graduate of Scales Mound High School in 1957, and shortly thereafter married Eugene Hartung. She resided in Oklahoma City, OK, for much of her life, but also lived in Sacramento, CA, and Austin, TX, in recent years. She primarily worked most of her life in restaurants as a cook, as well as working with horses and dogs. She bred Pugs for the better part of 20 years and her dogs were a part of many memories with family.
Carol is survived by her sister, Marlene Chamberlain (Platteville, WI); two grandchildren, Josh Sawyer (Austin, TX) and Alysha Hobbs (Grand Prairie, TX); five great-grandchildren, Avery and Aiden Sawyer, McKalya Amador, and Landon and Evelyn Hobbs. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Charles Winter; and two children, Cathy Sawyer and Christopher Hartung.