EPWORTH, Iowa — Gale G. Brown, 76, of Epworth, Iowa passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at his home in Epworth, Iowa.
Visitation for Gale will be held from 3 to 7 p.m., Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 2:30 p.m.. Friends may also call after 9:00 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Services for Gale will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 21, 2023, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Peosta (New Melleray), Iowa, with Rev. Martin Obeng presiding. Burial will be held in Holy Family Cemetery.
He was born September 25, 1946 in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Paul and Helen (McDermott) Brown. He graduated from Western Dubuque High School in 1964. He worked on the farm at New Melleray Abby and later in the infirmary for a total of 48 years. He was a devote catholic going to mass daily.
He was a dedicated Hawkeye fan, and has had season tickets for 40 years. Go Hawks!!
Gale was a member of the Holy Family Parish in Peosta (New Melleray) Iowa.
He is survived by five siblings, Shelia Brown of Dubuque, IA, Sharon (Rick) Kasper Dubuque, IA, Gary (Beth) Brown of Asbury, IA , Margie (Duane) Schueller of Dubuque, IA , and Glen (Ronna) Brown of Farley, IA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Lyle Brown and Gerald “Holmes” (Nancy) Brown; and a nephew, Cory Schueller.
