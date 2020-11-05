BLOOMINGTON, Wis. — Viola M. Caley, age 92, of Bloomington, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Orchard Manor Nursing Home in Lancaster.
She was born on June 5, 1928, in the Potosi area, the daughter of Henry and Mary (Richardson) Kress. Viola lost her parents at an early age and was raised by her maternal grandmother, Mary (Schmidt, Richardson) Kress, and her paternal uncle John “Pop” Kress. She attended Masseyville rural school.
On June 8, 1949, Viola was united in marriage to Lawrence J. “Jack” Caley at Lancaster Congregational Church. Together they started farming on the Ora and Nellie Caley farm, which was Jack’s parents.
In 1958, Jack and Viola, were able to purchase a farm in Beetown Township, which became the Caley Family Farm, where they felt that everything they needed was right there.
Viola was a member of Lancaster Congregational Church. She loved her life on the farm, raising cows, chickens and cats. There wasn’t an animal that Viola couldn’t tame. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, crocheting and embroidering. Viola was a wonderful seamstress and made many clothes for her children. Each family member received at least one quilt that was made with love in every stitch.
Survivors include her daughters, Linda (Joe) Orton, Janice (Kenneth) Kipper, Veda (Bill) Schmitt; five grandchildren, Susan (Kevin) Knief, Sharon (Jason) Pennekamp, Shelly Kipper, Nathan Schmitt and Natalie (Jeff) Martin; two step-grandchildren, Kelvin (Cathy) and Derek Orton; seven great-grandchildren, Anthony Schiffman, Lucas and Colton Knief, and Emma and Isabel Pennekamp, Owen Woodward and Olivia Kipper; four step great-grandchildren, Mitchell (Shannon) Knief, AshLee Pennekamp, and Joseph and William Orton; her cockatiel, Homer; her cat, Pepper; many nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.
In addition to her parents, Viola was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; son, Larry; and great-grandson, Timothy Schiffman; her siblings, Arnold (Mildred), Eddie (Laura) Kress, Ruby (Harry) Birch, Rose (Melvin) Caley, Leonard (Helen) Ackerman.
Funeral services will be Friday, November 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, 1234 S Madison St., Lancaster, with Reverend Mark Dieter officiating. Burial will be in Dodge Cemetery, Beetown Township. Family and friends may call on Friday from 9 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Online condolences: www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com.