John “Jack” Holmes, of Dubuque, died peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on November 3rd, at the age of 85.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church, with Rev. Thomas McDermott officiating. Committal prayers will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Family and friends may gather from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. A livestream of the funeral Mass will be on Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook page.
Jack was born at home on February 12, 1935, in Manly, IA, to Thomas and Marguerite (Murray) Holmes. He graduated from Rock Falls High School in 1954. After marrying Dianne Donahue, they moved to Dubuque, where he worked for the Archdiocese of Dubuque until his retirement in 2000. Jack and Dianne would have celebrated their 50th anniversary this coming December.
Jack is survived by his wife, Dianne, of Dubuque; and children, Mark (Miki), of Houston, Scot (Gina), of Concord, CA, Colette (Zeke) Philipsen, of Des Moines, Tim (Teresa), of Lakewood, CO, David (Janice), of Littleton, CO, and Jackie (Jim) Kuennen, of Dubuque; as well as 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his beloved black lab, Grace.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Ann (Molsberry) Holmes; his brothers, Murray and Lee; and sisters, Mary Alitz and Marge Pappas.
Jack loved fishing with his kids and grandkids. He was a dad, grandpa and true friend to so many. He will be greatly missed, but those who knew him best can smile knowing that he will be sipping a Dew-ball in heaven today.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Dubuque.
A special thank you to Hospice of Dubuque, Dr. Salas and his staff and the UnityPoint nurses and staff.