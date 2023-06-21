Larry J. Ames, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home, Platteville. Celebration of life: 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Joseph C. Brant, Kieler, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Church, Kieler. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Marilyn J. Carr, Montfort, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 22, St. Thomas Catholic Church, Montfort. Memorial Mass: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Vivian B. Cremer, Dubuque — Scripture service: 2:30 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. today at the funeral home. Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 22, Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Crystal V. Ehredt, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 23, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
June V. Freilinger, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., with a Rosary service at 3:45 p.m. and a Scripture service at 7 p.m., today, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 22, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Monona. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Sharon R. Gudenkauf, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, June 23, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Lois A. M. Kunde, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 11:15 a.m. Thursday, June 22, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa. Celebration of life: 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the center.
Thomas C. Metz, Dubuque — Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, Resurrection Catholic Church. Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, 2324 Matthew John Dr.
Connie J. Reynolds, East Dubuque, Ill. — 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, June 23, St. Mary’s Church, East Dubuque. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
George W. Tharp, Waterloo, Iowa — Service: 3 p.m. Saturday, June 23, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Dubuque.
Lawrence Timpe, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 25, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.