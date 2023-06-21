Larry J. Ames, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home, Platteville. Celebration of life: 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.

Joseph C. Brant, Kieler, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Church, Kieler. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.