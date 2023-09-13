Carole “Karen” Lyons, 76, of Dubuque, died Sunday, September 10, 2023, at Luther Manor in Dubuque.
The funeral service for Karen will be at 11 a.m. Friday, September 15, 2023, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, with Deacon Dave Roth officiating. Burial will be at Linwood Cemetery at a later date.
Karen was born February 8, 1947, in Dubuque, the daughter of LaVern and Thelma (Kemp) Lehman.
Recommended for you
Karen graduated from Dubuque Senior High School and attended college at NICC.
Karen worked for Merri-Mac for several years before going to work at Eagle Window & Door for over 20 years. She also bartended at various places, including the family-owned City Tavern. Karen enjoyed playing pool, she was one of the best in town. She also enjoyed playing the slots and family poker games.
Survivors include her two sons, Richard (Lorie) Lyons and James Lyons; six grandchildren, Felicia, Nicole, Kala, Heather, Tomi and Bria; 15 great-grandchildren; her brother, LaVern “Butch” (Bonnie) Lehman; brother-in-law, Dennis Blosch; niece, Donna Mihalakis; and several other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Judy Blosch and Audrey Sproule.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Hospice of Dubuque and also Donna, Matt, and Dylan for all of their care and support.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Carole’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.