Carole “Karen” Lyons, 76, of Dubuque, died Sunday, September 10, 2023, at Luther Manor in Dubuque.

The funeral service for Karen will be at 11 a.m. Friday, September 15, 2023, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, with Deacon Dave Roth officiating. Burial will be at Linwood Cemetery at a later date.

