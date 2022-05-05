Paula Jo Knapp, 56, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
Paula was born February 2, 1966, in Maquoketa, IA, the daughter of Seward “Joe” and Pauline Carr Smith. On July 30, 1984, she married Clarence R. Knapp at Jordan Grove Baptist Church in Waubeek, Iowa.
Paula was a long term employee of Taco Johns of Grinnell in which she cultivated many lifelong friendships.
She was of the Christian faith. She enjoyed the color purple, koalas, dolphins, crafts and helping people. “MOM” as she was affectionately called by many was always looking out for everyone and most importantly she cherished time with her family especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Clarence; one son, Curtis (Stephanie) Knapp of Peosta; one daughter, Christine (Jonnie Rupe) Knapp of Dubuque; grandchildren, Shaylynn Knapp, Caleb Knapp, Aubrey Knapp, and Jaden Rupe; her parents, Seward “Joe” and Pauline Smith of Martelle, IA; two brothers, Jim Smith of Morley, IA, and Bill (DeeDee) Smith of Sparta, WI; one sister, Cheryl (Steve) Miller of Manchester, IA; several nieces and nephews; and her best friend, Dottie Sharp.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents.
