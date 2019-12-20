Laurie A. Theill Telegraph Herald ZachJoyce Author email Dec 20, 2019 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KIELER, Wis. — Laurie A. Theill, 60, of Kieler, Wis., died December 19, 2019. Laurie’s celebration of life will be held from noon until 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Sunset Lanes & Hall, 410 South Main St., in Dickeyville, Wis. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kieler-wis Grant-county-wis ZachJoyce Author email Follow ZachJoyce Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today