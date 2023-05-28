HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Rachel L. Berning, 30, of Hazel Green, died on Friday, May 26, 2023.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in East Dubuque, Ill., where a Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 1.

