Mary Ann Heles, age 89, of Dubuque, was called home suddenly at 8:57 a.m., on Friday, February 7, 2020, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
To celebrate Mary Ann’s life, family and friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. To honor Mary Ann’s life, funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation at 11:00 a.m. at Behr Funeral Home, with Rev. Greg E. Bahl officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Mary Ann was born on June 18, 1930, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Raymond and Frances (Schloeder) Heles.
Mary Ann was a life long resident of Dubuque. She was a hard worker who was employed with American Trust and Savings Bank, as well as Loras College, for several years until her well earned retirement. Mary Ann’s Catholic faith was very important to her, she was a loyal member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church prior to its closing. She would then join the parish at St. Patrick’s Church, and was a long time member of the Catholic Daughters of America. Mary Ann loved reading, she was a member of the reading group at the Carnegie-Stout Public Library. She enjoyed listening to opera and classical music and liked to attend performances by the Dubuque Symphony with her friends. Mary Ann was also a very talented needleworker who created beautiful knitted, crocheted and counted cross stitch pieces. She always put the needs of others before her own and spent several years caring for her ailing mother so that she could remain in her home. Mary Ann was a soft spoken woman with deep faith in God, she made the world around her a better place and we will miss her deeply.
Those left to cherish Mary Ann’s memory include her nieces, Margaret “Margie” (Merideth Rumble) Callaghan, Hazel Green, WI, Mary Callaghan, Dubuque, IA and Patricia (Mark Sahli) Callaghan, Wilsonville, OR; and her great-niece and great-nephew.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Elaine Castille; and 2 nephews, Joseph Callaghan and William Callaghan.
Mary Ann’s family and friends would like to thank the nurses and staff at Tri-State Dialysis, Hawkeye Care Center and Sunset Park Place for all of their kind and compassionate care of Mary Ann.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among her favorite charities.
