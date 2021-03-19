Mary Juen Gieseman, 92, of Dubuque, died on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
A private family service will be held at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.
