Maryjo A. (Sargent) Haas, age 68, of Dubuque, passed away at 5:47 p.m., on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Dubuque Specialty Care.
Maryjo was born on March 17, 1953, in Clinton, Iowa, daughter of Charles and Evelyn (Crowley) Sargent.
Maryjo grew up and attended school in Clinton before moving to Dubuque to make her permanent home. She was united in marriage to Henry R. “Hank” Haas Jr. on August 6, 1977. They would be blessed with 38 wonderful years together, and 2 sons, before Hank sadly passed away on November 8, 2015. Maryjo was a hard worker who was employed with Swiss Colony, H&R Block and Armstrongs, until her retirement in 2006. Her favorite job by far was teaching preschool with Holy Ghost School and Head Start which she did for 8 years. Maryjo would happily share with others that it felt good to not have to go to work anymore, and just be able to relax and enjoy life. In her free time, Maryjo and Hank liked to travel, whether it was going to an amusement park, or heading to Wrigley Field to watch a Cubs games. She also raised Dachshunds in her free time and amassed quite the collection of “weiner dog” novelties which made her smile remembering all the little puppies she had cared for throughout the years. She also collected Budweiser Steins, and loved to check out garage sales looking for a lost treasure. Spending time with her family, no doubt, brought Maryjo the greatest joy, especially when the grandkids where involved. Maryjo was a wonderful woman and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. May she rest in peace pain free.
Those left to cherish Maryjo’s memory include her son and daughter-in-law, Henry “Hank” (Jamie Koppes) Haas III, both of Dubuque, IA; her grandchildren, Takius and Bailey Smith; 2 sisters and a brother-in-law, her twin sister, Patricia Sargent-Muehleip, Shullsburg, WI, and Kathleen (Keith) Williams, Mineola, Texas; 3 sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law, Betty Jo Haas, Dubuque, IA, Lois Frazier, Marion, IA, and Carolyn (Clint) Alftin, Payette, ID; and a nephew, Scott Gano, Seattle, WA.
Maryjo was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Evelyn; her husband, Henry “Hank” Haas Jr.; her son, Jason Smith; her in-laws, Henry and Violet Haas Sr.; and 2 brothers-in-law, Brett Muehleip and Paul Haas.
Maryjo’s family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Finley Hospital, Dubuque Specialty Care and Hospice of Dubuque for all of their kind, compassionate and professional care of Maryjo.
