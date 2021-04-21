Ramona Stubbs died peacefully at Stonehill Health Center on Monday, April 6, 2020.
A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Family and friends may gather after 10 a.m. at the church until time of Mass.
She was born June 16, 1939, in Blue Earth, MN, the oldest child of Russel and Mary Kissel. Mona grew up in Osage, Iowa, and attended Osage High School. She was united in marriage to Harry Stubbs on February 8, 1958. From this union came two sons, Anthony Stubbs (Renee Jedlicka), of Dubuque, Iowa, and Paul Stubbs (Jessica), of Bettendorf, IA.
After graduating from cosmetology training, she opened Mona’s Beauty Salon in 1961. She was in business for 39 years, at first from her home on North Grandview and then for near 30 years in the Dubuque Building. She then worked part-time as a hair stylist at Stonehill Adult Day Care and until 2017 at Stonehill Health Center’s Salon, capping off 56 years as a stylist.
Mona was a hard worker, but she always celebrated in the time with her grandchildren, (Jake and Maddie Stubbs, Cale and Ellie Stubbs). She would order a carry out pizza and watch movies with them. Mona enjoyed her escapes to visit her sisters and cut everyone’s hair. She had so many good friends and loyal customers that brought her happiness, along with her Boston terriers.
She was a member of St. Anthony’s Parish for nearly 60 years and Catholic Daughters. Mona found comfort in going to Mass daily when she was living at Stonehill. Her family is forever grateful for the care given to her by the staff at Stonehill Health Center.
Mona is survived by her two sons, four grandchildren and five sisters: Rosalie Campbell, (Mason City), Mary Burke, (Cedar Falls), Susan Grant, (Charles City), Veronica Newton, (Staceyville, IA) and Ann Hart, (Memphis TN). She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband Harry in 2000.
Memorials may be given on her behalf to the Dubuque Humane Society.