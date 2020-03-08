DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Richard “Rick” A. Kay, 71, of Dickeyville, Wisconsin, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at home.
A Memorial Service will be 3 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, with Calvin Hughes officiating. Friends may call from noon to 2:45 p.m. Monday at the funeral home before the service.
Rick was born on February 27, 1949, in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Edward H. and Dorothy B. (Herndobler) Kay. He married Alice T. Pluemer on July 1, 1972, at St. Andrew’s Church, Tennyson, Wisconsin. Rick was a math teacher at Dubuque Senior High School for 30+ years.
While attending UW-Platteville Rick played college football. Later he played semi-professional football and coached high school football. Rick enjoyed woodworking and was an avid collector of model trains. He also tutored neighborhood children. Rick loved family — his wife, daughters and grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Alice; two daughters, Sarah (Shawn) Barbian, Oak Creek, WI, and Megan (Andrew) Bergholz, Whitefish Bay, WI; his grandchildren, Ava Barbian and Nolan, Owen and Madeline Bergholz; a sister, Nancy Zaborski, Couer d’Alene, ID; and two brothers, William (Judith) Kay, Mequon, WI, and Donald (Heather) Kay, Salt Lake City, UT.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Andrew Zaborski.
In lieu of flowers, a Richard “Rick” Kay Memorial Fund has been established.
