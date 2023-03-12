Scott Lynn Estal, 55, passed away unexpectedly on March 9, 2023, 2:30pm, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am Wednesday, March 15th, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church Key West, with Monsignor Thomas Toale officiating. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday March 14th, 2023 at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a wake service will be at 2:45 p.m.

