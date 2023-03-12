Scott Lynn Estal, 55, passed away unexpectedly on March 9, 2023, 2:30pm, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am Wednesday, March 15th, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church Key West, with Monsignor Thomas Toale officiating. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday March 14th, 2023 at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a wake service will be at 2:45 p.m.
Scott was born on June 10th, 1967 in Dubuque, IA, the son Danny Estal and Judy (Norpel) Radford.
He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School, Class of 1985. He attended NICC and earned a certificate in HVAC.
He married his high school sweetheart and soulmate Tami (Kinsella) Estal on July 29th, 1989 at St. Joseph the Worker Church in Dubuque, IA.
Scott worked for various heating and cooling companies, ran his own Estal Residential Maintenance business, and was currently employed at the University of Dubuque on the maintenance crew. He was a jack of all trades and would never hesitate to lend a helping hand.
Scott was a strength for many, the most selfless, loving, devoted son, brother, husband, father and grandfather anyone could have asked for. He was always there to lend a helping hand wherever he could. He loved being with his family, and particularly loved traveling with his wife.
He could talk to anyone about anything, but especially cars, which was a passion passed down from his dad and shared by his family. He often spent family time at Tri-State Raceway with his beloved 67’ Chevelle.
Over the years, he enjoyed attending car shows and cruises, sharing his passion for cars with anyone that would listen, especially with his children and grandchildren.
To so many, he was a “go-to” when something needed to be fixed. It seemed there was nothing that Scott could not fix. He did everything he could for others and never asked for anything in return. He truly meant everything to everybody.
Surviving are wife, Tami (Kinsella) Estal, his four children Allison (Michael), Taylar (Cara), Jessica (Ryan), Ryan (Kara). His six grandchildren; Ava, Aspyn, Josh, Jake, Izzy, and Bryson. His mother and step-father, Judy (Denny) Radford, Father-in-law, Jim Kinsella (Maggie), his three siblings, Dan (Sherrie), Todd (Kristina), and Kimberly.
He was preceded in death by Danny Estal (Father), David Estal (Nephew), his mother in law Dorothy Kinsella, his grandparents Ken and Mary Alice Norpel, and Loren and Francis Estal.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Research for the Kids or the “Make a Wish” foundation.
The family would like to thank the cardiology staff at Mercy One and especially Dr. Ramabadran for his quick and compassionate care.
