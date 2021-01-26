Samuel J. Puccio, 64, of Dubuque, Iowa, and formerly of Farley, Iowa, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Luther Manor Grand Meadows Nursing Home in Asbury, Iowa.
Due to Covid, no services will be held. A private memorial Service will be held at a later date. The Reiff Funeral home is in charge of arrangements. Anyone wishing to send a memorial to the family can send it to Reiff Funeral Home, ATTN; Samuel Puccio family, P.O. Box #99, Farley, Iowa 52046.
Sam was born October 14, 1956, in Dubuque, Iowa, the youngest son of Charles and Betty (Carr) Puccio-Gibbs. He graduated from Western Dubuque High School. On June 29, 1983, he was married to Geralyn Klosterman.
He worked as a dog trainer at Dubuque Greyhound Park for many years. In the winter, he would follow the dogs to Texas. He also worked at Shady Rest Nursing Home in Cascade, Iowa.
Sam loved to go fishing, whether it was trout fishing at Bankston Park or canoeing on the Upper Iowa River and the Mississippi River.
Sam is survived by his children, Ben (Marili) Puccio, Josh (Hailey) Puccio and Melissa (Erik Ross) Puccio; seven grandchildren, Liam, Lexi, Nolan, Tanner, Aubrey, Mikael, and Anecyia, all from Cedar Rapids, Iowa; his brothers and sister, Charles (Donna) Puccio of Epworth, Anthony (Kathy) Puccio, of Farley, Walter (Jane) Puccio, of Cascade, and Mary Nell (John) Kertels, of Farley; step brothers and sisters, Ronald (Joanne) Gibbs, of Rickardsville, Danny (Donna) Gibbs, of North Buena Vista, James (Donna) Gibbs, of Farley, Mary Ann (Chuck) Dunne, of Cascade, Julie (Phil) Meyer, of Farley, Jane Schilling (& fiancé, Jeff Weber), of Petersburg, Kenneth Gibbs, of North Buena Vista, and William Gibbs, of Earlville; and many nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his step-father, Glen “Bud” Gibbs; and a step-sister, Connie Gibbs Scott.
Sam’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Luther Manor Grand Meadows and St. Croixs Hospice for all their professional and compassionate care, and a very special thanks to his niece, Brenda Puccio.
