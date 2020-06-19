Edward R. Bowers Jr., 83, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Bethany Nursing Home.
A private service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home. Following, a private burial service will be held at Linwood Cemetery.
Eddie was born on June 3, 1937, in Flint, Michigan, but lived most of his youth in Tonawanda, New York. He graduated from Tonawanda High School in 1955, where he excelled in football, swimming, and baseball. In 2015, he was inducted to his high school Athletic Hall of Fame. He married his high school sweetheart, Sandra J. Fleming, of Grand Island, New York, on June 14, 1958. Eddie was a graduate of Syracuse University (1960) where he was on the football team (defensive halfback), which won the National Championship in 1959. He also competed on the swimming team. After attending graduate school at UC-Long Beach, he started in college textbook publishing with Rand McNally in Chicago (1966). In 1974 he joined William C. Brown Publishing in Dubuque as an editor, eventually moving on to become a vice president and executive editor. In 1981 he started Eddie Bowers Publishing Company, specializing in college textbooks. He retired from publishing in 2012. Eddie was a family man who loved his wife and four children deeply. He loved taking them camping, hiking, boating, and skiing. He cherished time spent with his grandchildren. He loved sports and exercise. He was a championship handball player and avid runner. He ran over 50 marathons and also a few ultramarathons. He founded the Mississippi Valley Running Association and was president for several years. He also was a board member of the YMCA, as well as a member and past president of the Rotary Club of Dubuque.
Eddie is survived by his loving wife, Sandy Bowers; their children, Karen Grantham, of Newton, NH, Edward Bowers III, of Dubuque, IA, Cindy Daily, of Chula Vista, CA, and Sharon Lloyd, of Peosta, IA; as well as 12 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by 2 sisters, Nancy Williams, of Texas, and Grace Switzer, of Oklahoma.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Caroline Bowers; and a sister, Constance Hudson.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque and Bethany Nursing Home for their wonderful care and kindness they gave Eddie.