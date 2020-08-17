SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Duane O. Hastings, age 73, of Shullsburg, WI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at his home in Shullsburg.
He was born December 21, 1946, in Savanna, IL, the son of Clifford and Hazel (Fulrath) Hastings. Duane grew up in Jo Daviess County, IL, where he and his siblings lived with their mother. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Shirley A. Ahlstrom on July 9, 1977, at Centenary United Methodist Church in Shullsburg.
Duane is survived by his wife Shirley at home; three brothers, David Hastings, of Dubuque, IA, Ralph Hastings, of Cuba City, WI, and Willard (Christy) Hastings, of Warren, IL, one sister, Shirley (James) Hoyer, of Stockton, IL; one sister-in-law, Cathy Hastings, of Shullsburg; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Clayton Hastings; a sister-in-law, Maggie Hastings; and one nephew, Dean Hastings.
Duane was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Shullsburg. He loved hunting and fishing. He had a soft spot in his heart for his puppers, Ranger and Jazmin. He would take them for car ride and walks all the time. You could find Duane tinkering in the garage trying to fix all kinds of different things. He had a heart of gold and would drop whatever he was doing when anyone needed a hand. Duane will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends.
A private family funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020, following the visitation at Erickson Funeral Home (235 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg) with Rev. Stanton Bockwoldt of Centenary United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Shullsburg. A visitation will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Duane’s name.
Due to Wisconsin’s public health mandate, masks are to be worn during the duration of your visit inside of the church and that you practice proper social distancing guidelines.