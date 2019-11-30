Bernette F. (Knabel) Kauffmann, 82, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 11:29 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
To celebrate Bernette’s life, family and friends may visit from 1 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where there will be a parish scripture service held at 12:45 p.m. To honor Bernette’s life, funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church, 2921 Central Avenue, with Rev. Mark Kwenin officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Bernette was born on June 27, 1937, in Sherrill, Iowa, daughter of Frank and Josephine (Hochrein) Knabel.
Bernette would marry the love of her life, Maurice “Hap” Kauffmann, on June 21, 1960, at Sacred Heart Church, and together they would work the farm and raise five children. Sadly, Hap was called home ahead of Bernette earlier this year on March 16, 2019, after 58 years of marriage. She was a devoted wife and mom who took great pride in caring for her family. Bernette would plant a large garden every year and would put the fruits of her labor to good use in the kitchen, always busy canning, cooking and baking. She especially loved spoiling her grandkids and had plenty of ice cream, cookies and treats for them to enjoy. Bernette also created beautiful needlepoint, embroidery and crochet projects which will be cherished by her family for years to come. She always made time for a good card game, lunch outings with longtime friends, casino visits or shopping trips with family and friends.
Bernette’s faith was also a very important part of her daily life and was evidenced by her long time membership with Holy Ghost Church and the Catholic Order of Foresters. She and Hap were also strong supporters of family farms and were members of the Dubuque County Farm Bureau.
We are deeply saddened at losing Bernette in our daily lives, as she was a kind, sweet, gentle and hard-working woman, the kind they just don’t make anymore. We are however, able to take some comfort in knowing that she is now happily reunited with her beloved Hap and that together they will be celebrating Christmas in Heaven this year.
“Just remember that I need you, the best of me is gone. Please don’t fail to stand beside me, love me ‘til my life is gone.” — Owen Darnell.
Those left to cherish Bernette’s memory include her children, Thomas (Pam) Kauffmann, of Sherrill, Donald Kauffmann, of Sherrill, Sharon (Tom) Kramer, of Dubuque, William (Kelly) Kauffmann, of Dubuque, and James (Amy) Kauffmann, of Epworth, Iowa; her 14 grandchildren, T.J. (Teri), Ken (Gaby), Amanda, Jeff, Joe, Randy, Jason (Mackenzie) and Alex Kauffmann, Alex and Abbie Lenton, and John, Liza, Brad and Anna Kramer; her five great-grandchildren, Brayden, Alaina, Owen, Ashlynn and McCoy; a brother-in-law, Roger Kauffmann, of Dubuque; and a sister-in-law, Mary Margaret Kauffmann, of Denver, Colo.
Bernette was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Maurice “Hap” Kauffmann; a daughter-in-law, Linda Kauffmann; a brother, Merlyn (Ginny) Knabel; and her in-laws, Mary (Wilford) Bradshaw, Phillip (Delores) Kauffmann, Bert Kauffmann, Robert (Pearl) Kauffmann and Joyce (Don) Nemmers.
We were blessed with countless years of Mom caring for us and our families, when the roles were reversed due to Alzheimer’s, we did exactly what Mom would have done and will miss her more than words can say.
We extend our sincere gratitude to her many caregivers, especially Susan, Sue, Reagan, Kay, Luther Homecare and St. Croix Hospice for helping us through this difficult journey as well as Jim and Hilda Dupont for their continued friendship and support.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among her favorite charities.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.