DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Alverna C. Haverland, 91, of Dickeyville, died on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, where services will follow. Burial will take place at a later date.

