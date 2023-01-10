ABILENE, Texas — William “Bill” Joseph Elskamp Sr., 76, of Abilene, TX, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Private interment with military honors will be held at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene.
William was born June 29, 1946 in Lancaster, WI to Mary Ellen Leibfried and Joseph William Elskamp. William received his primary education from Wisconsin public Schools, graduating from Potosi High School. After High School he attended University of Wisconsin in Platteville and Majored in Business and Minored in Accounting. William Entered the US Army and served in the Vietnam War. He married Janie Lerma on September 11, 1970 in Abilene, TX. Retired from Yellow Freight Company after working there for over 25 years. He was a good, kind and wonderful man, who had a big heart and was always there to help the family if they ever needed anything.
William was preceded in death by parents Joseph William Elskamp and Mary Ellen Leibried; brothers Dick Elskamp, Donny Elskamp, John Elskamp and sister Arlene Breiner.
Left to cherish his memories are: wife Janie Elskamp of Abilene, TX; sons William “Joe” Elskamp Jr. and Eric John Elskamp; daughter Linda Kay Ray;3 grandchildren Michael Ray, Kendra Thornton and Ryan Elskamp; 1 great-grandchild Teagan Thornton;brothers David Elskamp and Danny Elskamp; sisters Doris Udelhofen JoAnn Koeller and Juanita Hilkin; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity. Online Condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com
