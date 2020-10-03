LUXEMBURG, Iowa — Stanley J. Steffen, of Luxemburg, Iowa, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Family and friends of Stanley may visit from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, where a family prayer service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will continue Monday morning at 8:30 a.m. at the funeral home prior to funeral services. The family requests everyone to wear a mask and keep in mind social distancing etiquette.
To honor Stanley’s life, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 5, at 10:30 a.m., at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Luxemburg, Iowa, with Father Noah Diehm officiating. After Mass, the Steffen funeral procession will pass the family farm en route to St. Joseph Cemetery in Farley.
Stanley was born April 10, 1951, in Luxemburg, Iowa, the son of Julius and Verna Mae (Nurre) Steffen. He married his high school sweetheart, the love of his life, Linda Vorwald, on October 2, 1971, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Holy Cross, Iowa. Together they farmed the Steffen Family Century farm in Luxemburg, with Stanley overseeing the operations until his final day. He proudly operated John Deere equipment and loved driving his parade tractor on tractorcades.
Stanley was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Family was most important to him. He cherished time spent playing with and watching his children and grandchildren’s activities. No matter how busy, he always made time to practice and play a backyard ballgame with his kids. Stanley lived life to the fullest. He would proudly celebrate any small accomplishment or the completion of a day’s work. When not farming or attending his grandchildren’s activities, Stanley could be found watching his beloved St. Louis Cardinals, Iowa Hawkeyes, and old time westerns.
Due to their tireless work ethic, Stanley and Linda have supported and encouraged their children to learn and succeed, and for this the children are forever grateful. Stanley’s children are thankful they have been taught what is truly valuable in life and will carry his legacy forward through each and every day.
Those left behind to cherish Stanley’s memory include Linda, his loving wife of 49 years; children: Scott (Peggy) Steffen, of Farley, Tim (Ellen) Steffen, of Peosta, Carrie (Todd) Horsfield, of Farley, Wendi (Marty) Ernzen, of Farley, Ken (Kara) Steffen, of Peosta, and Daniel (Amber) Steffen, of Peosta; grandchildren: Addison, Lincoln and Jaelynn Steffen; Max, Carley, Josie and Will Steffen; Claire, Cecelia and Cate Horsfield; Josh, Charlie and Joey Ernzen; Jack, Henry and Brynn Steffen; and Pippa and Reed Steffen.
Also surviving are siblings: Wayne (Debbie) Steffen, of Rickardsville, Terry (Kathy) Steffen, of Holy Cross, Laura (Loren) Harbaugh, of Sanford, FL, Sam (Pam) Steffen, of Peosta, and Lois (Denny) Garin, of Guttenberg; sister-in-law, Bonnie Steffen, of Luxemburg; mother in-law, Dorrie Vorwald, of Holy Cross; sisters-in-law, Mari Vorwald, of Dyersville, and Debbie Then, of Holy Cross; and brother-in-law, Donnie (Julie) Vorwald, of Holy Cross.
Stanley was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Joseph Steffen in infancy and Ronald Steffen; his father-in-law, Eugene Vorwald; and his brothers-in-law, Dave Vorwald, Mark Vorwald and David R. Then.
The pain we feel today is the price of our love.
