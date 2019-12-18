Jane M. Miller, 80, of Dubuque, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until time of services at the church. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West.
Jane worked at the Dubuque County Courthouse in the Auto License and Treasurer’s Office for 47 years, retiring in 2004.
She was born on August 4, 1939, in Dubuque, daughter of Raymond and Elizabeth (Kemp) Miller.
She received her education at St. Columbkille School, Dubuque, graduating in 1957. She was a member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Family meant a lot to her and she enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Until we see each other again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand. We cannot see you with our eyes, or hear you with our ears, but thoughts of you are with us, and often dry our tears. You whisper in the rustling leaves, that linger in the fall, and in the gentle evening breeze, we’re sure we can hear you call. A part of you remains with us, that none can take away. It gives us strength to carry on at dawning of each day. We think of happy times we shared, and then we softly sigh, but this we know — we’ll meet again — and never say goodbye.
Those left to honor Jane’s memory include her brother, Dean (Carol) Miller, of Omaha, Neb.; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Donald Miller and sister-in-law Jeanette Miller.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff and Stonehill Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque for all their wonderful care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stonehill Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque. Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is caring for Jane and her family.