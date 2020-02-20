POSTVILLE, Iowa — Sylvia Victoria Loftsgard, 88, of Postville, died Monday, February 17, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Postville.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, at Marion Lutheran Church in Gunder, Iowa. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Marion Lutheran Church in Gunder, Iowa, with Rev. Marshall Hahn as the officiant. Burial will follow at Marion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Gunder. Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of Postville, is helping the family with arrangements.