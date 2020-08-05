Cody J. Gibson, age 19, of Dubuque, passed away suddenly as the result of a fall, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at MercyOne Dubuque.
To celebrate Cody’s life, family and friends may visit from 3 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family asks that anyone attending please wear a mask. To honor Cody’s life, funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Behr Funeral Home, with Deacon John Stierman officiating. Burial will be in Dubuque Memorial Gardens.
Cody was born on October 6, 2000, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Lisa Gibson. Cody was a graduate of Dubuque Senior High School, Class of 2019. After graduation, he began working in the construction industry for Bullseye Construction out of Maquoketa, Iowa. Cody was always very active and loved spending time with his family and friends, never passing up the opportunity to take the perfect selfie. He was a very light-hearted guy, always joking and listening to music. We are truly heartbroken at the sudden loss of Cody in our lives. We love you, miss you, and are grateful for all of the happy memories we have to cherish forever.
Those left to cherish Cody’s memory include his mother, Lisa (Cody Roling) Gibson, Dubuque, IA; his sister, Nevaeh Klenzman, Dubuque, IA; his grandparents, Jean Matlock, Omaha, NE, and Caroll (June) Gibson, Dubuque, IA; his aunt and two uncles, Jenny (Benny Lopez) Gibson, Joe (Angie French) Gibson and Randy Gibson, all of Dubuque, IA; and several cousins including Nathan Blackburn and Kalyssa (Mike Milroy) Wharton, with whom he shared a special bond.
Cody was preceded in death by his brother, Gavin Klenzman; his great-grandparents, Pat and Carol LuGrain; an uncle, Jeff Gibson; and three cousins, Alexander Gibson, Ashley LuGrain and Andy Gilbert.
Cody’s family would like to thank everyone for their kindness and support during this very difficult time. Also a special thank-you to Bullseye Construction for taking Cody under their wing, teaching him valuable skills, and giving him the opportunity to grow in his knowledge of the construction process.
Memorials will be accepted by the family and may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Cody Gibson Family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.