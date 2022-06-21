PEOSTA, Iowa — Earl M. “Dusty” Rhodes, 94, of Peosta, Iowa, passed away peacefully with his wife and daughter by his side Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Luther Manor. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road where funeral services will be held Thursday at 10:30 am. Inurnment will follow at Dubuque Memorial Gardens.
Dusty was born April 2, 1928 in Kent, Ohio, son of Richard and Rose (Druggan) Rhodes. He grew up in Pennsylvania until he was 14 and then moved to Ohio where he graduated from Central High School in Akron, Ohio. He then worked for Armour Meats Co. in Akron, Ohio. He worked as a government meat grader for the USDA, including the Dubuque Packing Plant, retiring in 1984. After that, he worked several different jobs with one being a courier for Dubuque Bank and Trust.
Dusty served in the US Army in Germany during the Korean War for two years.
On November 9, 1963, he married Shirley Mai, the love of his life, at St. Patrick’s Church in Dubuque. Together they had two beautiful daughters. He and Shirley felt blessed and cherished them and their grandchildren. They always enjoyed attending their activities and sporting events. His great grandchildren also held a very special place in his heart. Dusty loved his family, both in Iowa and Pennsylvania, so he visited them often incorporating it into their family vacations.
Dusty always ate his dessert before his meal, making sure he had enough room for it. He also said, “If you eat dessert first, you are a lover of life.”
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Rhodes of Peosta; two daughters, Kimberly Delagardelle of Waterloo, Iowa and Lynn (Terry) Boffeli of Holy Cross, Iowa; and five grandchildren, Jed (Erin) Delagardelle of Kansas City, MO, Rose Delagardelle of Waterloo, Iowa, Sam Delagardelle of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Dominic (Liana) Boffeli of Holy Cross, Iowa and Antonio Boffeli of Holy Cross, and three great grandchildren: Madilyn and Luca Boffeli and Levi Delagardelle.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother and sister, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the countless staff/heroes from Luther Manor, as well as Hospice of Dubuque for taking care of Dusty as though he was their own. Thank you, also to Dr. Kirkendall and nurse Kate for their wonderful care through the years! The family would also like to thank our extended family and friends for all of their support.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Dubuque and Luther Manor.
