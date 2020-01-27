CASCADE, Iowa — Allan Peter Hosch, 86, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Initiative Care Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
Friends and relatives of Allan may call from 3 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 3:30 p.m. and a Knights of Columbus Rosary will be held at 7 p.m.
Services for Allan will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, with Rev. Aloysius Vorwald presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa with full Military honors afforded by the Cascade American Legion Post #528.
He was born May 7, 1933 in Monticello, Iowa, son of Alois and Margaret (Weber) Hosch. On June 4, 1956 he was united in marriage to Joan Brady at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Garryowen, Iowa. The couple farmed in the rural Cascade Area. He also did carpenter work. Allan always enjoyed playing cards.
He was an Army Veteran. He was a member of St. Matthias Parish, the Cascade American Legion Post #528, for which he served as Past Commander, a member of the Cascade Knights of Columbus Council #930.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Hosch, of Cascade; three children, Margie (Marv) McLees of Cascade, Mark (Ellen) Hosch, of Parkview, Iowa, and Kathleen (John) Boelter, of Sunny Vale, Calif.; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three sisters, Sr. Joan Hosch, O.S.F., of Dubuque, Sr. Marjorie Hosch, O.S.F., of Greenville, S.C., and Ann (Sal) Salamone, of Greenlawn, N.Y.; a brother, Steve (JoAnn) Hosch, of Epworth, Iowa; two sisters-in-law, Mitzie Hosch and Grace Cigrand, both of Cascade.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Ruth Schell and Marilyn Mangino; one brother, David Hosch; one sister-in-law, Ann (Pat) Quinn; and four brothers-in-law, Pat Brady, Roy Mangino, Louis Schell and Bob Cigrand.
An Allan P. Hosch memorial fund has been established in lieu of flowers.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.