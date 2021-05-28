Timothy R. “Tim” Schmitz, age 67, of Dubuque, passed away at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital. To celebrate Tim’s life, the family will hold a gathering at a later date. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.
Tim was born on September 2, 1953, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of LeRoy J. and Rosemary (Basten) Schmitz of Potosi, Wisconsin.
Tim attended Potosi High School before joining the U.S. Army in March of 1971, to honorably serve his country. After his service, Tim went to work for Caradco and then St. Regis Paper in Dubuque. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Linda Halverson, in 1975. They were blessed with 2 wonderful children and 30 years together before she sadly passed away in 2005. After they married, the couple relocated to the Big Sky State of Montana, where Tim went to work for the lumber mills. He lived there for many years before returning to Dubuque in 2018. When Tim found some free time in his days, he enjoyed woodworking, playing cards and dominos and spending time outdoors fishing and hunting. His favorite pastime was riding his motorcycles. We are deeply saddened at Tim’s passing, but know that he is now at peace and free of all the health issues he has battled these past years.
Those left to cherish Tim’s memory include his daughter, Brandi (Michael) Stockton, Denver, CO; his granddaughters, Jessie and Nichole Stockton; and his siblings, Steve (Lynn) Schmitz, Dubuque, IA, Libby (Wayne) Sides, Cuba City, WI, Joseph (Rony Mohram) Schmitz, Falls Church, VA, Mike (Deb) Schmitz, Dubuque, IA, and Rob Schmitz, Philippines.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Linda Schmitz; a son, Joshua Schmitz; a sister, Sandra Schmitz; and 3 brothers, Benjamin Schmitz, Nick Schmitz and Rick Schmitz; and his in-laws, Bud and Ella Halverson.
Tim’s family would like to thank the Dubuque Fire and Ambulance crew for their caring, respectful and professional care of Tim. Also thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of the Finley Hospital Emergency Department for their care and compassion.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Tim’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Tim Schmitz Family.
