CASCADE, Iowa — Margaret Mary Smith, 81, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 7, 2021, at MercyOne Medical Center in Dubuque, Iowa, after a courageous battle with cancer.
A public funeral Mass for Margaret will be held Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa. Social distancing will be followed, as recommended by federal and state guidelines. Face masks are required to attend the visitation.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 9, 2021, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, with Rev. Mark Ressler presiding. The service will be livestreamed on the Reiff Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa.
She was born June 12, 1939, in Monticello, Iowa, daughter of Hillard and Eleanor (Simmons) Knapp. She graduated from St. Martin’s School, class of 1957. On February 8, 1958, she was united in marriage to Thomas Leo Smith at St. Martin’s in Cascade. He preceded her in death on April 28, 1979.
The couple farmed in the rural Cascade area. Following Thomas’ death, she was employed by Schwager/Purina Ag as a bookkeeper, later employed by the Anamosa State Penitentiary for many years as a prison guard. After her retirement she opened the first Quizno’s in Dubuque, Iowa.
Margaret enjoyed the outdoors, family drop-ins, traveling and living life to the fullest.
She was a very loving wife, mother, grandma and great grandma, she will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
She was a member of St. Matthias Catholic Parish in Cascade, Iowa.
She is survived by three children, Timothy (Barb) Smith and Mary “Deb” (Peter) Boffeli, of Cascade, and Jennifer (Lawrence) Ehlinger, of Lee’s Summit, Mo.; nine grandchildren, Courtney (Scott) Hany, Josh (Alisha) Smith, Bradley (Lisa) Boffeli, Brett Boffeli (& friend, Brooke Briggs), Brittney Boffeli, Meghan Ehlinger, Paul (Carolina) Ehlinger, Thomas (Allison) Ehlinger and Nikkolette Ehlinger; eight great-grandchildren, Reid and Norah Hany, Trenton and Lucas Smith, Lauren, Cara, Ceceila and Adrienne Boffeli; one very special longtime friend, Mary Ellen Ressler; three siblings, Don (Jan) Knapp; Mary (Robert) O’Shea and Nancy (Richard) Hess; her in-laws, Annette and Don Evans, Don (Judy) Takes, Ann and Steve Lansing, Carlene and Bruce Rehmke and Anita and Tom Gleason; and many nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Robert J. Knapp; a sister-in-law, Teenie Takes; two brothers-in-laws, Leo (Diane) Smith and Jim (Ruby) Smith.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Dr. Engelman, Dr. Mortensen and staff at Mercy One for their kind care of Margaret.