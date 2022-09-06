Deborah J. “Deb” Ostrander, age 70, of Dubuque, IA, completed her earthly journey on August 26, 2022, at Stonehill Care Center, surrounded by her loving family.
To honor Deb’s life, an open-house will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. at Stonehill, 3rd Floor Household, 3485 Windsor Ave. in Dubuque. A committal service will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, September 10, 2022.
Deb was born on June 28, 1952, in Dubuque, IA, a daughter to Floyd E. and Marjorie (Callahan) Kamm. Deb grew up with a zest for life, along with an innate desire to beautify the world around her at every turn, especially where the holidays were considered. In her working years she was a bank teller and enjoyed visiting with the customers as the workday progressed. Unfortunately, in the spring of 2000 at the age of 47, Deb was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, the effects of which left her almost completely paralyzed except for the limited use of her non-dominant hand. Over the remaining 22 years she was with us, all while enduring multiple cancer and other health-related issues, Deb’s quiet strength and consistent positivity served as a truly positive inspiration to the countless people whom she met along the way. She was the living embodiment of a gentle reminder to be grateful for each day that we are gifted with here on earth and to accept every challenge we face with the grace and determination necessary to enjoy life to its fullest. It’s impossible to accurately calculate the amount of good that worked its way into the world around her through Deb’s courageous battles, but we know that each life she touched is all the better simply for crossing her path. Thank you, Deb, for never surrendering and always allowing your light to shine so brightly, and may you now find the peace you surely deserve as we wait to see your beautiful smile once again.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Deb include her children, Anthony “AJ” Strong, San Francisco, CA, and Nicholas Strong, Keller, TX; her grandson, Nicholas Kevin Strong, Keller, TX; her brother, Charles “Chuck” (Elizabeth) Kamm, Texarkana, TX; along with numerous extended family, friends, and neighbors.
Deb was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Kathleen (David) Dyer.
Deb’s family would like to express their most sincere gratitude to everyone at the Stonehill Communities for their outstanding level of care they provided her over the last 10 years. She was truly fortunate to call it her home. The consistently excellent work by Stonehill’s staff, many of whom became a second family to Deb over the years, enabled her to live a life of dignity, comfort, joy, and purpose through her vary last moments with us. May you all be blessed beyond measure for each and every kindness you so generously shared with Deb!
