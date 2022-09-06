Deborah J. “Deb” Ostrander, age 70, of Dubuque, IA, completed her earthly journey on August 26, 2022, at Stonehill Care Center, surrounded by her loving family.

To honor Deb’s life, an open-house will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. at Stonehill, 3rd Floor Household, 3485 Windsor Ave. in Dubuque. A committal service will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

